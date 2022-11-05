Dr. Amanda Ayers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ayers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amanda Ayers, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amanda Ayers, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in South Windsor, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Manchester Memorial Hospital, Rockville General Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Ayers works at
Locations
-
1
Colon and Rectal Surgeons of Greater Hartford, LLC2400 Tamarack Ave Ste 200, South Windsor, CT 06074 Directions (860) 242-8591
-
2
Colon & Rectal Surgeons of Greater Hartford6 Northwestern Dr Ste 305, Bloomfield, CT 06002 Directions (860) 242-8591
Hospital Affiliations
- Manchester Memorial Hospital
- Rockville General Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ayers?
I was referred to Dr. Ayers following diagnosis of a rare condition found as part of a routine colonoscopy. Her attentiveness to what has been an extremely stressful experience has eased my anxiety. I feel very confident in her ability to manage my care. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Amanda Ayers, MD
- General Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1528268182
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ayers accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ayers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ayers works at
Dr. Ayers has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Anal or Rectal Pain and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ayers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ayers speaks Spanish.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Ayers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ayers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ayers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ayers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.