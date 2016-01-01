Overview

Dr. Amanda Babcock, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Arvada, CO. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Uchealth Broomfield Hospital and UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.



Dr. Babcock works at UCHealth Primary Care - Arvada West in Arvada, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.