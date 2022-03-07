Dr. Barnes has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amanda Barnes, MD
Overview of Dr. Amanda Barnes, MD
Dr. Amanda Barnes, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pasadena, CA.
Dr. Barnes works at
Dr. Barnes' Office Locations
Valerie P. Myers M.d. Inc.10 Congress St Ste 400, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 449-6223
- 2 1200 N State St Ste A7D, Los Angeles, CA 90089 Directions (626) 449-6223
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Barnes is an exemplary provider. She is compassionate, non-judgmental, thorough, and treats her patients as if they are partners in healthcare -- which of course, they are. She is a new doctor to me so I have only visited her once for an annual exam, but she gave me her full attention for quite a while as she got to know me and discussed my medical history, concerns, and needs. I am so relieved to have found her and look forward to being in her care for years to come. Dr. Barnes is creative (rather than prescriptive) in her solutions and recommendations, respectful, incredibly likable, with the best bedside manner I have probably experienced. It's not always easy to feel comfortable at the OBGYN, but I instantly felt at ease with Dr. Barnes. If you're hoping to find a doctor who cares about her work and her patients, you've found her!
About Dr. Amanda Barnes, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1518480698
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barnes accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barnes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barnes works at
Dr. Barnes speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barnes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barnes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.