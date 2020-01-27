Overview of Dr. Amanda Bartell, DPM

Dr. Amanda Bartell, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Jacksonville, FL.



Dr. Bartell works at North Florida Foot & Ankle Center in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Ponte Vedra, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Stress Fracture of Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.