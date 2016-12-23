Dr. Amanda Beery, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amanda Beery, MD
Overview of Dr. Amanda Beery, MD
Dr. Amanda Beery, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicina and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Dr. Beery's Office Locations
Alaska Women's Health,PC3260 Providence Dr Ste 322, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 931-5132
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent, enthusiastic, kind practitioner. As I get older and more modest, I do prefer a female doc for my 'lady parts' issues. If you arrive to an appointment anxious or worried, Dr. Beery's infectious attitude, obvious care and significant knowledge base will change your mood. She's just a lovely person! Professional, extremely intelligent, easy to talk to, great followup to my appointment. Her staff obviously adore her. Very pleased we have such a physician in Anchorage. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Amanda Beery, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1861784407
Education & Certifications
- Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
- University of Washington School of Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beery has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beery accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beery has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beery on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
