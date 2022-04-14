Overview

Dr. Amanda Megan Bell, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Leavenworth, KS. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University / College of Dental Medicine and is affiliated with Excelsior Springs Hospital, Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City and Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road.



Dr. Bell works at Saint Luke Medical Group in Leavenworth, KS with other offices in Parkville, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.