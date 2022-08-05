See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Vancouver, WA
Dr. Amanda Bonner, MD

Geriatric Medicine
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Amanda Bonner, MD

Dr. Amanda Bonner, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Vancouver, WA. 

Dr. Bonner works at Legacy Medical Group-Geriatrics in Vancouver, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bonner's Office Locations

    Legacy Medical Group-Geriatrics
    Legacy Medical Group-Geriatrics
2101 NE 139th St, Vancouver, WA 98686
(503) 413-8018

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaccination
Geriatric Assessment
Insomnia
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vaccination
Geriatric Assessment
Insomnia
Abdominal Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Anxiety
Cough
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Gait Abnormality
Headache
Heart Disease
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Muscle Weakness
Osteoporosis
Pneumonia
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Urinary Incontinence
Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Administrative Physical
Alkalosis
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bedsores
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Essential Tremor
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Hair Loss
Heart Palpitations
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypoglycemia
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Immunization Administration
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Knee Sprain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malnutrition
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pollen Allergy
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Stye
Syphilis Infections
Tension Headache
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Insufficiency
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 05, 2022
    Dr. Bonner took plenty of time with my elderly mother and me on our first visit. She was patient, kind, and explained well what she was doing, her diagnosis and recommended course of treatment.
    About Dr. Amanda Bonner, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093073629
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amanda Bonner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bonner is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Bonner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bonner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Bonner works at Legacy Medical Group-Geriatrics in Vancouver, WA. View the full address on Dr. Bonner's profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bonner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bonner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bonner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

