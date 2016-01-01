Overview

Dr. Amanda Carpenter, MD is a Dermatologist in Geneva, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Rochester and is affiliated with Geneva General Hospital.



Dr. Carpenter works at Geneva General Dermatology in Geneva, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Dermatitis and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.