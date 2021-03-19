See All Dermatologists in Frisco, TX
Dr. Amanda Champlain, MD

Dermatology
4.4 (11)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Amanda Champlain, MD is a Dermatologist in Frisco, TX. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine.

Dr. Champlain works at Dermatology Consultants of Frisco in Frisco, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Consultants of Frisco P.A.
    4685 Eldorado Pkwy Ste 100, Frisco, TX 75033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 335-2727

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acne Keloid Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Alopecia Areata Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Suppurativa Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Keloid Treatment Chevron Icon
Keratosis Pilaris Chevron Icon
Latisse Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melasma Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Vein Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vitiligo Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Provider Select, Inc.
    • Scott & White Health Plan
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Amanda Champlain, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003180993
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Loyola University Chicago
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of Southern California
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Oklahoma
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    Dr. Amanda Champlain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Champlain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Champlain has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Champlain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Champlain works at Dermatology Consultants of Frisco in Frisco, TX. View the full address on Dr. Champlain’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Champlain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Champlain.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Champlain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Champlain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

