Dr. Amanda Christian, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from The University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital South.



Dr. Christian works at Warren Clinic Obstetrics and Gynecology in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.