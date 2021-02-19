Dr. Christian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amanda Christian, MD
Dr. Amanda Christian, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from The University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital South.
Dr. Christian works at
Locations
Warren Clinic Obstetrics and Gynecology10507 E 91st St, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (918) 307-5560
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Saint Francis Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- OSMA Health
- Preferred Community Choice
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Amazing Dr.!! I want to see her again for our next baby, but SoonerCare isn't accepted. I had Pre-eclampsia around 31 weeks and we monitored it like crazy. Yeah it was annoying spending many nights in the hospital to be told I had Set date for induction and then they change it, but they timed it just right. Had to give birth a month early due to my complications but my health never got out of hand or my baby's. Shes 18 months old now and perfectly healthy, never needing any additional visits than checkups. I couldn't ask for anything better than that. I like that she was over cautious. (maybe not some days during that time lol, but I just sucked it up.) Her decisions ended up working perfectly. Again, I wish I could see her again, but life changed and so did our insurance. :/
About Dr. Amanda Christian, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1245674167
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
- The University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Christian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Christian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Christian works at
Dr. Christian has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Christian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Christian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Christian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Christian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.