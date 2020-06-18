Overview of Dr. Amanda Cleveland, MD

Dr. Amanda Cleveland, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.



Dr. Cleveland works at Intermountain Avenues Women's Center in Salt Lake City, UT with other offices in Bountiful, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.