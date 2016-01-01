See All Pediatricians in Flowood, MS
Super Profile

Dr. Amanda Cook, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Amanda Cook, MD

Dr. Amanda Cook, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center and University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Dr. Cook works at Children's Clinic in Flowood, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Cook's Office Locations

    Children's Clinic
    Children's Clinic
2946 Layfair Dr, Flowood, MS 39232
(601) 420-8233

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
  • University of Mississippi Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fever
Cough
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Fever
Cough
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

Fever
Cough
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Abdominal Pain
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Asthma in Children
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Bedwetting
Bird Flu
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Constipation
Dehydration
Diarrhea
Ear Ache
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Headache
Hidradenitis
Hives
Immunization Administration
Impetigo
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Infant Care
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Migraine
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Nebulizer Treatment
Neonatal Care
Nosebleed
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pharyngitis
Physical Examination
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pinworm
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Postnasal Drip
Rash
Ringworm
Rosacea
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sports Physical Examination
Strep Throat
Swimmer's Ear
Swine Flu
Tonsillitis
Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaccination
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Viral Infection
Warts
Well Baby Care
Well Child Examination
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Photo: Dr. Amanda Cook, MD
    About Dr. Amanda Cook, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366527558
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Mississippi School of Medicine
    Internship
    • University Mississippi School Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Mississippi
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amanda Cook, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cook has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Cook. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cook.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

