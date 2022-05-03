See All Ophthalmologists in Beaver, PA
Dr. Amanda Cook, MD

Ophthalmology
22 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Amanda Cook, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Beaver, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Beaver, Heritage Valley Kennedy and Heritage Valley Sewickley.

Dr. Cook works at Daniel J Nadler MD in Beaver, PA with other offices in Sewickley, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Daniel J Nadler MD
    1200 Sharon Rd Ste 202, Beaver, PA 15009 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 774-5920
    Daniel J. Nadler MD PC
    111 Hazel Ln Ste 102, Sewickley, PA 15143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 741-5577

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Heritage Valley Beaver
  • Heritage Valley Kennedy
  • Heritage Valley Sewickley

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Visual Field Defects
Stye
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Blepharochalasis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Disorders Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Tattooing Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Lesions Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Inflammation (Uveitis) Treatment Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • UPMC Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 03, 2022
    The staff in Sewickley was very courteous and Dr. Amanda Cook could not have been kinder and Dr Cook explained everything about the surgery that put me at ease. She and her staff are awesome.
    Lori Brown — May 03, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Amanda Cook, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
    • Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
    • University of Pittsburgh
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amanda Cook, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cook has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cook has seen patients for Visual Field Defects and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cook on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Cook. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cook.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

