Dr. Amanda Cook, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amanda Cook, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Beaver, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Beaver, Heritage Valley Kennedy and Heritage Valley Sewickley.
Dr. Cook works at
Locations
Daniel J Nadler MD1200 Sharon Rd Ste 202, Beaver, PA 15009 Directions (724) 774-5920
Daniel J. Nadler MD PC111 Hazel Ln Ste 102, Sewickley, PA 15143 Directions (412) 741-5577
Hospital Affiliations
- Heritage Valley Beaver
- Heritage Valley Kennedy
- Heritage Valley Sewickley
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Gateway Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
The staff in Sewickley was very courteous and Dr. Amanda Cook could not have been kinder and Dr Cook explained everything about the surgery that put me at ease. She and her staff are awesome.
About Dr. Amanda Cook, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
- Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
- University of Pittsburgh
- Ophthalmology
