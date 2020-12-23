Overview

Dr. Amanda Cunningham, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Southaven, MS. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Nebraska at Lincoln and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto and Methodist Olive Branch Hospital.



Dr. Cunningham works at Northwest Mississippi Otolaryngology in Southaven, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Osteoporosis and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.