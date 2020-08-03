Dr. Amanda Daniel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daniel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amanda Daniel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amanda Daniel, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from University Of Tennessee At Memphis and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Dr. Daniel works at
Locations
-
1
The Frist Clinic at TriStar Centennial - Suite 500330 23rd Ave N Ste 500, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 342-5900
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Daniel?
She is a very caring and efficient. Have gone to her for several years. I trust her opinion.
About Dr. Amanda Daniel, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1861668907
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University
- Indiana University
- Indiana University
- University Of Tennessee At Memphis
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Daniel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daniel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Daniel works at
Dr. Daniel has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Daniel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Daniel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daniel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daniel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daniel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.