Dr. Amanda Denney, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.7 (13)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Amanda Denney, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They graduated from Wright State University and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.

Dr. Denney works at The Christ Hospital Physicians in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Counseling along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Christ Hospital Outpatient Center - Green Township
    5885 Harrison Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45248 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 272-0313
  2. 2
    The Christ Hospital
    4440 Red Bank Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45227 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 272-0313

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christ Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Counseling

Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Counseling
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Diabetes Type 1
Hypercalcemia
Hypoglycemia
Hypothyroidism
Thyroid Goiter
Vitamin D Deficiency
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Female Infertility
Hypogonadism
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Proteinuria
Abnormal Thyroid
Acromegaly and Gigantism
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Insufficiency
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Cholesterol Screening
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Screening
Diabetic Evaluation
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Dyslipidemia
Goiter
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Hashimoto's Disease
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hyperparathyroidism
Hyperthyroidism
Hypokalemia
Hypoparathyroidism
Hypopituitarism
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Overweight
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Cyst
Thyroid Nodule
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Thyroid Scan
Thyroid Screening
Thyroiditis
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
Ultrasound, Thyroid
VAP Lipid Testing
Water Deprivation Test
Adrenal Incidentaloma
Autoimmune Diseases
Benign Tumor
Bone Disorders
Breast Diseases
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH)
Cushing's Syndrome
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Insipidus
Diabetic Retinopathy
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Gestational Diabetes
Gynecomastia
Hyperaldosteronism
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Kidney Disease
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia
Pituitary Gland Cancer
Potassium Deficiency
Retina Diseases
Rickets
  • View other providers who treat Rickets
Secondary Hypertension
Symptomatic Menopause
Thyroid Disease
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Amanda Denney, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003871047
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Case Western Reserve
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Joseph Hospital Denver
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Wright State University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Denney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Denney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Denney works at The Christ Hospital Physicians in Cincinnati, OH. View the full address on Dr. Denney’s profile.

    Dr. Denney has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Counseling, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Denney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Denney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Denney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Denney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Denney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

