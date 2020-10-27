Dr. Amanda Dise, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dise is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amanda Dise, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amanda Dise, MD
Dr. Amanda Dise, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Dartmouth College and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.
Dr. Dise works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Dise's Office Locations
-
1
Center For Women's Health at Evergreen12910 Totem Lake Blvd NE Ste 102, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 899-4455
Hospital Affiliations
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Uniform Medical Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dise?
She has delivered two of my kids and she is absolutely amazing. She really listens to me and addressed all my concerns. I could never see anyone else. Love, love, love her!!
About Dr. Amanda Dise, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1518126283
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hosp
- Dartmouth College
- University of Washington
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dise has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dise accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dise has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dise works at
Dr. Dise has seen patients for Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dise on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Dise. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dise.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dise, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dise appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.