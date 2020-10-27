Overview of Dr. Amanda Dise, MD

Dr. Amanda Dise, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Dartmouth College and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.



Dr. Dise works at Center For Women's Health at Evergreen in Kirkland, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.