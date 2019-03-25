Dr. Amanda Donohue, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donohue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amanda Donohue, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Amanda Donohue, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine.
1
Memorialcare Orange Coast Memorial Medical Center9920 TALBERT AVE, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 546-2238
- 2 123 Main St, Seal Beach, CA 90740 Directions (714) 714-7147
3
Ca Heart Association18111 Brookhurst St Ste 5100, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 546-2238
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- SelectHealth
- UnitedHealthCare
Has treated me since my bypass and has done a wonderful job. She always tries to keep her appointments on time but still takes her time with you. I've never once felt rushed and she listens to me about what's going on in my body, not just the tests. Great Dr!
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1750587143
- University Of California, Irvine
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
