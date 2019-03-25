Overview

Dr. Amanda Donohue, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine.



Dr. Donohue works at Memorialcare Orange Coast Memorial Medical Center in Fountain Valley, CA with other offices in Seal Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.