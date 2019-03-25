See All Cardiologists in Fountain Valley, CA
Dr. Amanda Donohue, DO

Cardiology
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Amanda Donohue, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Donohue works at Memorialcare Orange Coast Memorial Medical Center in Fountain Valley, CA with other offices in Seal Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Memorialcare Orange Coast Memorial Medical Center
    9920 TALBERT AVE, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 546-2238
    123 Main St, Seal Beach, CA 90740 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 714-7147
    Ca Heart Association
    18111 Brookhurst St Ste 5100, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 546-2238

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Palpitations
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Heart Palpitations
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia

Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • SelectHealth
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Mar 25, 2019
    Has treated me since my bypass and has done a wonderful job. She always tries to keep her appointments on time but still takes her time with you. I've never once felt rushed and she listens to me about what's going on in my body, not just the tests. Great Dr!
    About Dr. Amanda Donohue, DO

    • Cardiology
    • English
    • 1750587143
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of California, Irvine
    • Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amanda Donohue, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donohue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Donohue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Donohue has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Donohue on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Donohue. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donohue.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Donohue, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Donohue appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

