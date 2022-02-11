Dr. Amanda Dove, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dove is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amanda Dove, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amanda Dove, MD
Dr. Amanda Dove, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with North Central Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Dove works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Dove's Office Locations
-
1
Amanda M Dove MD PA8229 FREDERICKSBURG RD, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 614-9300
Hospital Affiliations
- North Central Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dove?
she has been wonderful to our child. She has developed a relationship with him and speaks openly and frankly to us and to him. Maybe our son is special or he just clicks with her but have never seen a Dr. work to develop a relationship with a child the way she does develop a relationship with a
About Dr. Amanda Dove, MD
- Pediatrics
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1952483166
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dove has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dove accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dove has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dove works at
Dr. Dove speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Dove. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dove.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dove, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dove appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.