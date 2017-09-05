Dr. Amanda Dye, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amanda Dye, MD
Overview
Dr. Amanda Dye, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Dye works at
Locations
-
1
Camc Suite 103 and Camc Suite 408 W&c830 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 103, Charleston, WV 25302 Directions (304) 388-1552
- 2 300 Corporate Ctr Dr Fl 1, Scott Depot, WV 25560 Directions (304) 691-8870
- 3 63 Corporate Center Dr Fl 1, Scott Depot, WV 25560 Directions (304) 691-6800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dye?
Dr. Dye is very professional with a down to earth personality. Very easy to communicate with and e explain things so I understand. I trust her with my granddaughters health and plan of care. Dr. Dye is great with my granddaughter and communication on her level.
About Dr. Amanda Dye, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- English
- 1568626828
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dye has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dye accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dye works at
Dr. Dye has seen patients for Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dye on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Dye. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dye.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dye, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dye appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.