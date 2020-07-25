Dr. Fagan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amanda Fagan, DO
Overview
Dr. Amanda Fagan, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Locations
- 1 2716 N Tenaya Way Fl 1, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 877-8600
Dedicated Senior Medical Center of Florida LLC4613 S Orange Blossom Trl, Orlando, FL 32839 Directions (407) 232-9833
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. fagan I s a great doctor. She listens and genuinely cares about her patients. I’m so happy to have found her! The office is great too, I have gotten in fairly fast to see her each time I went and it is clean.
About Dr. Amanda Fagan, DO
- Family Medicine
- 8 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Fagan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fagan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fagan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fagan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.