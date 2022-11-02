Dr. Amanda Ficacelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ficacelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amanda Ficacelli, MD
Overview of Dr. Amanda Ficacelli, MD
Dr. Amanda Ficacelli, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY.
Dr. Ficacelli's Office Locations
Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care - Brooklyn Heights186 Joralemon Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Every visit we have, in-person or virtual, with Dr. Ficacelli is ALWAYS thorough. She communicates with me as well as my child and doesn’t rush the process. I appreciate that she probably asks, “what else” at least about 5 times during a visit because, thankfully, we rarely see her. She has great bedside manner and is aware right away if my child is nervous that visit.
About Dr. Amanda Ficacelli, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1821254913
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ficacelli has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ficacelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
75 patients have reviewed Dr. Ficacelli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ficacelli.
