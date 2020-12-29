Overview of Dr. Amanda Foxx, MD

Dr. Amanda Foxx, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.



Dr. Foxx works at Family Practice Assocs Lexingtn in Lexington, KY with other offices in Nicholasville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.