Dr. Amanda Ganza, MD
Dr. Amanda Ganza, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in North Bergen, NJ.
Hugo Kitzis MD7400 Bergenline Ave, North Bergen, NJ 07047 Directions (201) 869-5488
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Dr. Ganza is amazing! My first time meeting her was actually at my induction. She gave me all the information I needed to make my labor and delivery as easy as possible. Answered all of my questions with a smile. She was encouraging and in great spirits the whole time. I really cannot thank her enough. Seriously amazing!!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1972845055
