Overview of Dr. Amanda Green, MD

Dr. Amanda Green, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Paris, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Paris Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Green works at Paris Regional Med Ctr Hplts in Paris, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.