Overview

Dr. Amanda Guentner, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lake Forest, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Guentner works at Northwestern Lake Forest Hospital in Lake Forest, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Anal or Rectal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.