Dr. Amanda Hall, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Amanda Hall, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Nephrology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Des Moines University and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa, Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, St. Luke's Boise Medical Center, St. Luke's Elmore Medical Center, St. Luke's McCall Medical Center, St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center and St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center.
Anthony D Keys MD PA222 N 2nd St Ste 315, Boise, ID 83702 Directions (208) 846-8335
Boise Kidney & Hypertension1109 W Myrtle St Ste 100, Boise, ID 83702 Directions (208) 846-8335
Boise Kidney & Hypertension Pllc3525 E Louise Dr Ste 195, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 846-8335
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa
- Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
- St. Luke's Elmore Medical Center
- St. Luke's McCall Medical Center
- St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center
- St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hall is extremely knowledge and take the time to address all of the patients concerns and medical conditions.
- Nephrology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1871737973
Education & Certifications
- Des Moines University
- Nephrology
Dr. Hall has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hall has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
