Overview of Dr. Amanda Hall, MD

Dr. Amanda Hall, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Nephrology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Des Moines University and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa, Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, St. Luke's Boise Medical Center, St. Luke's Elmore Medical Center, St. Luke's McCall Medical Center, St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center and St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center.



Dr. Hall works at St. Luke's Clinic Kidney And Hypertension in Boise, ID with other offices in Meridian, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.