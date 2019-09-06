Dr. Harper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amanda Harper, MD
Overview
Dr. Amanda Harper, MD is a Dermatologist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS.
Locations
Kenneth L Flandermeyer MD7520 Montgomery Blvd NE Bldg D4, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 884-7070
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
She is easy to work with and tries to discover goals of patient before deciding on a course of action. Refills are easy to get.
About Dr. Amanda Harper, MD
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Harper. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.