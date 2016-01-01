See All Dermatologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Amanda Hassler, MD

Dermatology
1.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Amanda Hassler, MD is a Dermatologist in Brooklyn, NY. 

Dr. Hassler works at SUNY Downstate Medical Center, University Hospital of Brooklyn in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Dermatitis and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    SUNY Downstate Medical Center, University Hospital of Brooklyn
    450 Clarkson Ave # 1262, Brooklyn, NY 11203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 540-4198
    Hassler Dermatology
    204 W 19th St Ste 200, Houston, TX 77008 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 379-7355

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Acne
Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

1.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Amanda Hassler, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1700206877
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Dermatology
What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Amanda Hassler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hassler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hassler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hassler has seen patients for Acne, Dermatitis and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hassler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

Dr. Hassler has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hassler.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hassler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hassler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

