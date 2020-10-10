Dr. Amanda Hathaway, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hathaway is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amanda Hathaway, MD
Overview of Dr. Amanda Hathaway, MD
Dr. Amanda Hathaway, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Greer, SC. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Cherokee Medical Center, Pelham Medical Center and Spartanburg Medical Center.
Dr. Hathaway's Office Locations
SMC Center for Hematology Oncology - Pelham2759 S Highway 14, Greer, SC 29650 Directions (864) 849-9700Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
SMC Center for Hematology Oncology - Spartanburg380 Serpentine Dr, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Directions (864) 560-7050
Hospital Affiliations
- Cherokee Medical Center
- Pelham Medical Center
- Spartanburg Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Companion Benefit Alternatives
- CompCare
- Comprehensive Behavioral Healthcare
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Employers Health Network
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Jehovah’s Witnesses (ROJW) Facility Agreement Only
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MedRisk
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Provider Select, Inc.
- Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hathaway is the best . She always listens to me and makes me feel important . I thank God that’s she’s my doctor , I trust her with my life . Her staff is awesome . I have nothing but very good things to say about Dr Hathaway .
About Dr. Amanda Hathaway, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1225322431
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Medical College of South Carolina, Charleston
- Medical College of Georgia
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hathaway has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hathaway accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hathaway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hathaway has seen patients for Anemia, Neutropenia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hathaway on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hathaway. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hathaway.
