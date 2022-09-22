Dr. Henderson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amanda Henderson, MD
Overview of Dr. Amanda Henderson, MD
Dr. Amanda Henderson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine.
Dr. Henderson's Office Locations
Johns Hopkins Hospital600 N Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 502-3213Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is nothing like her negative reviews. She was on time, she listened, she explained everything so that I could understand. She didn’t make me feel rushed at all. Would definitely recommend
About Dr. Amanda Henderson, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1194011106
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Anne Bates Leach Eye Hospital
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- Emory University School of Medicine
