Dr. Amanda Herrell, DO
Overview
Dr. Amanda Herrell, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Greeneville, TN.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 438 E Vann Rd Ste 100, Greeneville, TN 37743 Directions (423) 278-1700
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Amanda Herrell, DO
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1114449337
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herrell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herrell accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herrell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herrell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herrell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herrell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herrell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.