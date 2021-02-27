Overview of Dr. Amanda Hess, DO

Dr. Amanda Hess, DO is a Gynecology Specialist in Versailles, KY. They graduated from 2005 - Midwestern University and is affiliated with Frankfort Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Hess works at Women's Care of the Bluegrass in Versailles, KY with other offices in Owenton, KY and Frankfort, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound and Maternal Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.