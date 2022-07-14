See All Fetal Medicine & Maternal Medicine Doctors in Evanston, IL
Dr. Amanda Horton, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Amanda Horton, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
4.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Amanda Horton, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and is affiliated with Presence Saint Francis Hospital, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.

Dr. Horton works at Comprehensive Care Center in Evanston, IL with other offices in Austin, TX, Glenview, IL, Chicago, IL, Gurnee, IL, Arlington Heights, IL, Highland Park, IL, Libertyville, IL and Lake Bluff, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound, High Risk Pregnancy and Gestational Diabetes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    NorthShore Medical Group
    2650 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL 60201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 570-2860
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    North Austin Maternal Fetal Medicine PLLC
    12200 Renfert Way Ste G-3, Austin, TX 78758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 821-2540
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Northshore Glenbrook Hospital
    2100 Pfingsten Rd, Glenview, IL 60026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 570-2860
  4. 4
    Patient Testing Center
    5145 N California Ave, Chicago, IL 60625 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 570-2860
    Monday
    8:45am - 5:45pm
    Tuesday
    8:45am - 5:45pm
    Wednesday
    8:45am - 5:45pm
    Thursday
    8:45am - 5:45pm
    Friday
    8:45am - 5:45pm
    Saturday
    8:45am - 5:45pm
    Sunday
    8:45am - 5:45pm
  5. 5
    Center for Maternal and Fetal Health
    15 Tower Ct Ste 300, Gurnee, IL 60031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 570-2860
  6. 6
    Center for Maternal and Fetal Health
    880 W Central Rd Ste 4700, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 570-2860
  7. 7
    Center for Maternal and Fetal Health
    800 Austin St Ste 207, Evanston, IL 60202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 570-2860
  8. 8
    Center for Maternal and Fetal Health
    767 Park Ave W Ste 170, Highland Park, IL 60035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 570-2860
  9. 9
    Center for Maternal and Fetal Health
    755 S Milwaukee Ave Ste 101, Libertyville, IL 60048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 570-2860
  10. 10
    NorthShore University HealthSystem
    71 Waukegan Rd # 306, Lake Bluff, IL 60044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 570-2860
  11. 11
    Capital Area Primary Care
    4316 James Casey St Ste B, Austin, TX 78745 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 439-0021

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Presence Saint Francis Hospital
  • St. David's Medical Center
  • St. David's North Austin Medical Center
  • St. David's South Austin Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pregnancy Ultrasound
High Risk Pregnancy
Gestational Diabetes
Pregnancy Ultrasound
High Risk Pregnancy
Gestational Diabetes

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Horton?

    Jul 14, 2022
    One of the best doctors around. Coming from another physician, her expertise is superb and you will be in extremely good hands with her.
    — Jul 14, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Amanda Horton, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Amanda Horton, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Horton to family and friends

    Dr. Horton's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Horton

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Amanda Horton, MD.

    About Dr. Amanda Horton, MD

    Specialties
    • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730131509
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • UNC Hospitals
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Miami Miller School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amanda Horton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Horton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Horton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Horton works at Comprehensive Care Center in Evanston, IL with other offices in Austin, TX, Glenview, IL, Chicago, IL, Gurnee, IL, Arlington Heights, IL, Highland Park, IL, Libertyville, IL and Lake Bluff, IL. View the full addresses on Dr. Horton’s profile.

    Dr. Horton has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound, High Risk Pregnancy and Gestational Diabetes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Horton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Horton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Amanda Horton, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.