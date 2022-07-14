Overview

Dr. Amanda Horton, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and is affiliated with Presence Saint Francis Hospital, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.



Dr. Horton works at Comprehensive Care Center in Evanston, IL with other offices in Austin, TX, Glenview, IL, Chicago, IL, Gurnee, IL, Arlington Heights, IL, Highland Park, IL, Libertyville, IL and Lake Bluff, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound, High Risk Pregnancy and Gestational Diabetes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.