Dr. Amanda Ivy, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Amanda Ivy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Braunfels, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston|University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Resolute Health Hospital.
TSAOG Orthopaedics - New Braunfels601 Creekside Xing # 106, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Directions (210) 804-5400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Live Oak Health Partners1340 Wonder World Dr Ste 4301, San Marcos, TX 78666 Directions (512) 353-6400
Hospital Affiliations
- Resolute Health Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Ivy is an awesome lady. She is to the point and very helpful. Come to find out I had arthritis in my knee. I want in very bad pain. Now she fixed the problem with steroid in the knee (did not hurt me) and now I can walk on it so much better. She was quick and understanding. I give her a 10 star.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1518055508
- Sports Medicine Fellowship, Methodist Sports Medicine, Indianapolis, IN
- University Of South Alabama Orthopaedics
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA
- University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston|University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
