Overview

Dr. Amanda Kallen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT.



Dr. Kallen works at Yale Reproductive Endocrinology in New Haven, CT with other offices in Guilford, CT, New London, CT and Orange, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.