Dr. Amanda Kallen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT.
Looking Glass Optical Shop150 Sargent Dr Ste 2, New Haven, CT 06511 Directions (203) 785-4708
Guilford Surgery Center LLC5 Durham Rd, Guilford, CT 06437 Directions (203) 785-4708
- 3 3 Shaws CV, New London, CT 06320 Directions (860) 443-4148
Yale Fertility Center200 W Campus Dr Fl 2, Orange, CT 06477 Directions (203) 785-4708
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I saw Dr. Kallen today as a new patient. After some bad experiences with my gynecologist, I can happily say that she was very informative, compassionate, warm and professional. I could not have felt more at ease with her!! I would highly recommend her for infertility, or anything else for that matter.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
Dr. Kallen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kallen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kallen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kallen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kallen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kallen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kallen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.