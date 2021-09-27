Dr. Klapchar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amanda Klapchar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amanda Klapchar, MD
Dr. Amanda Klapchar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital.
Dr. Klapchar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Klapchar's Office Locations
-
1
Aultman Behavioral Health and Counseling Center2600 Tuscarawas St W Ste 340, Canton, OH 44708 Directions (330) 493-9607
Hospital Affiliations
- Aultman Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Klapchar?
Dr Klapchar is amazing. She has helped me get through the last 6 years. She listens, follows up and has good medication recommendations. Because of her, I have been on a journey to live freer each day, rather than completely stuck. It is a slow journey as I have much to work through but I cannot imagine it without her. Her presence is soothing, gentle and anxiety reducing. She is the best.
About Dr. Amanda Klapchar, MD
- Psychiatry
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1396087177
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klapchar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klapchar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klapchar works at
Dr. Klapchar has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Personality Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klapchar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Klapchar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klapchar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klapchar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klapchar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.