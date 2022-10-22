Dr. Amy Kohlmeier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kohlmeier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Kohlmeier, MD
Overview of Dr. Amy Kohlmeier, MD
Dr. Amy Kohlmeier, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Edina, MN.
Dr. Kohlmeier works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kohlmeier's Office Locations
-
1
CCRM Minneapolis6565 France Ave S Ste 400, Edina, MN 55435 Directions (952) 225-1630
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kohlmeier?
Dr. Kohlmeier is very sweet. She cares about her patients. It seems that there are a million patients seen at CCRM but she will go out of her way to fit you in when necessary and work with you toward your goals. I’ve had her for multiple procedures and would highly recommend her to anyone looking for fertility treatment.
About Dr. Amy Kohlmeier, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1114289790
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kohlmeier has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kohlmeier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kohlmeier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kohlmeier works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kohlmeier. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kohlmeier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kohlmeier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kohlmeier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.