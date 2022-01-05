Overview of Dr. Amanda Kowalski, DO

Dr. Amanda Kowalski, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Coconut Creek, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Nova Seastern University, College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs, Broward Health Medical Center, HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, HCA Florida Westside Hospital and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.



Dr. Kowalski works at Preferred Primary Care Associates in Coconut Creek, FL with other offices in Coral Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.