Dr. Amanda Laird, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Montefiore Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Surgical Oncology Associates/BHMG195 Little Albany St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (248) 551-0360Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- HAP Insurance
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- Surgical Oncology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- General Surgery
Dr. Laird has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laird accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Laird using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Laird has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laird speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Laird. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laird.
