Overview of Dr. Amanda Long, MD

Dr. Amanda Long, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Jacksonville, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Jacksonville and CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler.



Dr. Long works at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic - Douglas in Jacksonville, TX with other offices in Tyler, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.