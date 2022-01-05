See All Pediatricians in Delta, CO
Dr. Amanda Lovette, MD

Pediatrics
4.9 (17)
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Amanda Lovette, MD

Dr. Amanda Lovette, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Delta, CO. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.

Dr. Lovette works at High Country Orthopaedics & Sports PC in Delta, CO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lovette's Office Locations

    High Country Orthopaedics & Sports PC
    296 Stafford Ln, Delta, CO 81416 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 546-4000
    Delta County Memorial Hospital
    1501 E 3rd St, Delta, CO 81416 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 874-7681

Fever
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Fever
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration

Fever
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Bird Flu
Cellulitis
Common Cold
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Dyshydrotic Eczema
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Esophagitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Limb Pain
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
Sinusitis
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Strep Throat
Swine Flu
Throat Pain
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Viral Infection
Warts
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 05, 2022
    What a delightful woman, we were in the ER on new years eve, she was comforting to my son and took great care of him as well as kept me well informed and I felt she really listened and cared.
    N Johnson — Jan 05, 2022
    About Dr. Amanda Lovette, MD

    Pediatrics
    Specialties
    27 years of experience
    English
    Languages Spoken
    1144209545
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
    Medical Education

