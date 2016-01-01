Dr. Amanda Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amanda Johnson, MD
Overview
Dr. Amanda Johnson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Dr. Johnson works at
Locations
-
1
Rochester - GI200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 923-2672
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Johnson?
About Dr. Amanda Johnson, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1497001812
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Johnson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson works at
Dr. Johnson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.