Dr. Amanda Lyon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amanda Lyon, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They graduated from FORT WAYNE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo, Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel, Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Hendricks Regional Health, IU Health Methodist Hospital and Riverview Health.
Dr. Lyon works at
Locations
-
1
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent The Heart Center of Indiana10590 N Meridian St # 400, Carmel, IN 46290 Directions (317) 743-5843
-
2
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent Indianapolis Cardiology8333 Naab Rd Ste 420, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 743-5844
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Quite helpful listen very carefully
About Dr. Amanda Lyon, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- Female
- 1124465083
Education & Certifications
- FORT WAYNE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo
- Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- Hendricks Regional Health
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
- Riverview Health
