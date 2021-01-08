Dr. Manceau-Kha has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amanda Manceau-Kha, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amanda Manceau-Kha, DO
Dr. Amanda Manceau-Kha, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Manceau-Kha works at
Dr. Manceau-Kha's Office Locations
Advanced Womens Health of Nashville330 23rd Ave N Ste 604, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 986-6039
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have never walked out of an office feeling so heard and reassured. Dr. Amanda Manceau did not rush me, listened to my medical concerns, and immediately put together an extremely proactive plan of action to solve them. She even offered proactive genetic testing due to family history of ovarian cancer after reviewing my intake paperwork. After just the one visit, I have regained hope for this trying to conceive journey, because she is a doctor of action.
About Dr. Amanda Manceau-Kha, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
