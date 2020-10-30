Dr. Marsch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amanda Marsch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amanda Marsch, MD is a Dermatologist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.
They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Hives along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 16950 Via Tazon Fl 2, San Diego, CA 92127 Directions (858) 605-4458
- 2 8899 University Center Ln, San Diego, CA 92122 Directions (858) 657-8322
-
3
Ucsd Health Scripps Ranch Family9909 Mira Mesa Blvd Ste 200, San Diego, CA 92131 Directions (858) 657-8322
-
4
Palm Beach Dermatology, Inc.701 Northpoint Pkwy Ste 300, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Directions (561) 863-1000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Amanda Marsch is my dermatologist who I usually see twice a year. Recently, however, I needed to see her on short notice for an unusual condition that had developed on my scalp. I was able to see her within 3 days after calling her office. She was on time for my appointment, examined my scalp, and immediately knew what to do. She quickly removed the spot and sent a sample off to the lab for biopsy. It was an efficient and pleasant appointment, and I expect to get the lab results early next week. She explained her diagnosis to me and answered all of my questions. I couldn't ask for anything more in a doctor appointment. Thank you.
About Dr. Amanda Marsch, MD
- Dermatology
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER
- Dermatology
