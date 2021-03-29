See All Orthopedic Surgeons in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Amanda Marshall, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.1 (25)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Amanda Marshall, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Rio Grande Hospital.

Dr. Marshall works at Tru Ortho in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Tru Ortho
    18626 Hardy Oak Blvd Ste 101, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 878-4116
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    San Antonio Orthopaedic Specialists
    325 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 120, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 614-5100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center
  • Rio Grande Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis

Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Amanda Marshall, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 24 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1821077132
    Education & Certifications

    • Orthopaedic Surgery
    • University of Texas Medical School at Houston
    • Physics ( Summa Cum Laude)
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amanda Marshall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marshall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Marshall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Marshall has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marshall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Marshall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marshall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marshall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marshall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

