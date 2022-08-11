Dr. Amanda Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amanda Martin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amanda Martin, MD
Dr. Amanda Martin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They completed their residency with University Of Medicine&amp; Dentistry Of New Jersey|University Of Medicine&amp;amp; Dentistry Of New Jersey
Dr. Martin works at
Dr. Martin's Office Locations
Elite Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center - Nashville356 24th Ave N Ste 200, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 703-2479Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Elite Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center - Green Hills2001 Woodmont Blvd, Nashville, TN 37215 Directions (615) 488-6730Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Elite Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center - Midtown2004 Hayes St Ste 200, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 258-9687Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Elite Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center - Cool Springs5021 Carothers Pkwy, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 592-2956
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My experience was excellent. She was welcoming, asked good questions, listened (!), offered suggestions, and explained her decisions clearly. Her education as a D.O. was evident in her overall observations of my varied replaced parts as well as the challenge I was currently facing. Her assisting staff complemented Dr. Martin’s high standard of service.
About Dr. Amanda Martin, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1134324825
Education & Certifications
