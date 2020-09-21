Dr. Amanda Mazza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mazza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amanda Mazza, MD
Overview of Dr. Amanda Mazza, MD
Dr. Amanda Mazza, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center.
Dr. Mazza's Office Locations
Kaiser Permanente Pasadena3280 E Foothill Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91107 Directions (248) 338-5000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mazza is caring, thoughtful and proactive. I very much appreciate her care and kindness and wish more PCPs could be like her.
About Dr. Amanda Mazza, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mazza has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mazza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Mazza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mazza.
