Overview of Dr. Amanda Metzger, MD

Dr. Amanda Metzger, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Quincy, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University and is affiliated with South Shore Hospital.



Dr. Metzger works at Orthopedic Surgery of Quincy Inc. in Quincy, MA with other offices in Pembroke, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Pap Smear Abnormalities and Colposcopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.